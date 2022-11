A home in the 1100 block of Pasadena Street caught fire on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating the cause of a North Side fire that displaced a resident overnight.

The fire started just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Pasadena Street, not far from Blanco Road.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire inside the house. Because of the damage, the resident was displaced.

No one was injured.

At this time it is unknown what caused the fire.

