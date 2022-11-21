44º

LIVE

Local News

Where to order a Thanksgiving meal in San Antonio

Check out these spots where you can buy a Thanksgiving meal already made

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Holidays, San Antonio, Thanksgiving, Turkey
File (Pixabay , Pixabay 2022)

SAN ANTONIO – Thanksgiving week has arrived, and if you’re unprepared for a feast, then a few San Antonio restaurants can help you out.

Here’s a list of area eateries that are offering Thanksgiving meals for Turkey Day and on the days prior.

  • 225 Urban Smoke LLC: Pre-ordering for smoked or fried turkey is available through Nov. 21. Pickup is on Nov. 22 and 23.
  • Acadiana Cafe: Family meal deals start at $36.75. The cafe is only selling sides, but they will inject your turkey for free.
  • Bill Miller BBQ: Holiday ordering is back for a limited time and while supplies last. The packages start at $64.95.
  • Cracker Barrel: Heat N’ Serve meals start at $14 per person. The meals are available for pick up Nov. 19-26, while supplies last. Those who pre-order now and schedule the pick up on Nov. 21 or 22 can receive a free bonus card.
  • H-E-B: Thanksgiving meals are available the week of Thanksgiving and can be picked up via curbside or home delivery.
  • Maggiano’s Little Italy: The carryout bundle feeds four to five people. Cold-prepared bundles are $179.99 and available for pickup Nov. 22-23. Hot-prepared bundles are $189.99 and available for pickup on Thanksgiving Day.
  • Pedrotti’s Ranch: The family pack is $149 and is available for pickup through Nov. 25.
  • Perry’s: The family-style Thanksgiving meal is available for heat-and-eat or ready-to-serve for $149. Pickup is available on Nov. 23-Nov. 24.
  • Saltgrass Steak House: The turkey plate is available for dine-in only at participating locations.
  • Smokey Mo’s: A turkey that feeds eight to 10 people is $69.95, while a holiday feast with sides is $169.95.
  • Whole Foods: Thanksgiving meals can be picked up through Nov. 24; orders must be placed at least 48 hours ahead of pickup time.
  • Williams Sonoma: Thanksgiving meals are available to order, including veggie-only options.

Keep in mind some locations are not open on Thanksgiving Day and are only offering meal pickup and delivery on the days prior.

Read also:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter