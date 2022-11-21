Where to order a Thanksgiving meal in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Thanksgiving week has arrived, and if you’re unprepared for a feast, then a few San Antonio restaurants can help you out.
Here’s a list of area eateries that are offering Thanksgiving meals for Turkey Day and on the days prior.
- 225 Urban Smoke LLC: Pre-ordering for smoked or fried turkey is available through Nov. 21. Pickup is on Nov. 22 and 23.
- Acadiana Cafe: Family meal deals start at $36.75. The cafe is only selling sides, but they will inject your turkey for free.
- Bill Miller BBQ: Holiday ordering is back for a limited time and while supplies last. The packages start at $64.95.
- Cracker Barrel: Heat N’ Serve meals start at $14 per person. The meals are available for pick up Nov. 19-26, while supplies last. Those who pre-order now and schedule the pick up on Nov. 21 or 22 can receive a free bonus card.
- H-E-B: Thanksgiving meals are available the week of Thanksgiving and can be picked up via curbside or home delivery.
- Maggiano’s Little Italy: The carryout bundle feeds four to five people. Cold-prepared bundles are $179.99 and available for pickup Nov. 22-23. Hot-prepared bundles are $189.99 and available for pickup on Thanksgiving Day.
- Pedrotti’s Ranch: The family pack is $149 and is available for pickup through Nov. 25.
- Perry’s: The family-style Thanksgiving meal is available for heat-and-eat or ready-to-serve for $149. Pickup is available on Nov. 23-Nov. 24.
- Saltgrass Steak House: The turkey plate is available for dine-in only at participating locations.
- Smokey Mo’s: A turkey that feeds eight to 10 people is $69.95, while a holiday feast with sides is $169.95.
- Whole Foods: Thanksgiving meals can be picked up through Nov. 24; orders must be placed at least 48 hours ahead of pickup time.
- Williams Sonoma: Thanksgiving meals are available to order, including veggie-only options.
Keep in mind some locations are not open on Thanksgiving Day and are only offering meal pickup and delivery on the days prior.
