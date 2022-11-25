Sunday is the final day to eat at Rosario’s on South Alamo

Rosario's plans to reopen at its new location at 722 S St Mary's St in mid-December of 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – Sunday will be the final day to eat at a very popular Southtown Mexican restaurant before the location closes for good.

Rosario’s on South Alamo will serve its last meal at 9 p.m. on Sunday. But, don’t worry — the beloved restaurant is going to reopen at a new location soon.

“It will be sad to say goodbye to a space we’ve occupied for the past 23 years, but we are so excited to be moving into our new forever home. We look forward to serving and creating many more wonderful memories with our faithful followers in the years to come,” owner Lisa Wong said.

The restaurant will relocate to a new space at 722 S. St. Mary’s Street in a few weeks.

Wong is planning an official grand opening that will be announced on the restaurant’s social media pages.

The restaurant is hiring for all positions at its new location.

Rosario’s has a second location at 9715 San Pedro.