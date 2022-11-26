Authorities searching for 83-year-old man who disappeared in North Texas

Jerry Hamrick was last seen at 8:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of W Hyman Street in Stephenville.

A search is underway for a 83-year-old man who disappeared Friday night in North Texas, according to authorities.

Jerry Hamrick was last seen at 8:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of W Hyman Street in Stephenville, officials said. He was traveling in a white 2011 Toyota Highlander with a Texas plate that reads, “CX5Z895.”

Stephenville Police said he has a cognitive impairment and his disappearance “poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.”

Hamrick is described as having white hair, brown eyes and is 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

Anyone with more information on Hamrick’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Stephenville PD at 254-918-1273.