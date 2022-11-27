Teen shot in arm while walking home on Northwest Side, police say

SAPD responds to shooting on the city's Northwest Side.

A teenager walking home on the city’s Northwest Side was shot in the arm after getting into an altercation, said San Antonio police.

The shooting happened at 11:19 p.m. Saturday in the 6500 block of Spring Hurst. Drive.

Police at the scene said a teen boy was walking home when a man confronted him.

During the altercation, the boy was shot in the arm, said SAPD.

The teen managed to get away and ran toward his home when he got help. He was then taken to an area hospital for treatment.

SAPD said the suspect fled in a car with five other people inside. The suspect and vehicle were not located.

This is an ongoing investigation.