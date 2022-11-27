One person shot, killed outside West Side Walgreen, San Antonio police says

SAPD responds to shooting on the city's West Side.

SAN ANTONIO – One person was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Walgreens on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after midnight in the 4700 block of West Commerce Street.

Police at the scene said a car pulled into the parking lot, and one passenger got out and went inside the store.

Witnesses said a black car parked beside the first car while the passenger was inside and began shooting, according to SAPD.

The driver was found shot inside their car.

The driver was taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead shortly after.

