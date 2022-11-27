78º

Witnesses pull driver out of car after crash on IH-10, police say

The crash happened at 3:45 a.m. in the 6000 block of IH-10 W

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Four witnesses pulled a man out of his car after he lost control and crashed on IH-10, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened at 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of IH-10 West.

Police said a Ford Mustang was traveling southbound when the driver lost control and collided with the concrete center median.

The Mustang spun into the main lanes and stopped while facing oncoming traffic, said SAPD.

When officers arrived, four witnesses were seen pulling the driver from the car.

The 23-year-old man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

SAPD said while investigating the crash, several bullet holes were found on the Mustang. The vehicle was processed, and bullet casings were collected.

The driver did not have any gunshot wounds.

This is an ongoing investigation.

