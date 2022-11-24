Man charged, woman killed after vehicle crashes while racing with children in the backseat, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead and a man is in custody after they crashed their vehicle while racing on a South Side street Wednesday afternoon, San Antonio police said. Children were also in the car at the time of the crash.

The incident occurred just before 3 p.m. in the 1300 block of SE Military Drive, not far from Mission Road and Roosevelt Avenue.

According to police, a man and a woman were with two children and were traveling westbound on SE Military when they crashed into another vehicle traveling eastbound when that car attempted to make a turn onto Mission Road.

Police said the pair’s vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a telephone pole before crashing into a light pole and then through a metal fence. The female passenger was impaled by the metal pole as the vehicle came to a rest, SAPD said.

Witnesses told officers that the vehicle was speeding and was racing another car just before the crash happened.

The 32-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where she later died. She has not been identified. The children in the backseat were not hurt during the crash, police said. Both the man and the children were sent to a hospital to be checked out.

Authorities say the driver, a 31-year-old man, was taken into custody following the crash. He is charged with racing on a highway causing a death, as well as endangering a child. The man’s name has not been released.