Woman shot in hand during attempted break-in of home on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they are trying to sort out a shooting following an attempted break-in at a home on the city’s Northwest Side overnight.

The incident occurred just before midnight at a home in the 8530 block of Stonebridge Street, not far from Huebner Road and Babcock Road.

According to police, two women live at the house and the ex-girlfriend of one of them tried to break into the home, through a front window. That’s when, police say, a woman inside the house pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the intruder, striking her in the hand.

Police said the intruder stayed at the scene after the shooting and was taken by ambulance to University Hospital. The other woman gave a statement to officers.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

SAPD did not say why the woman tried to break in. The investigation is ongoing, police said.