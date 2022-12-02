Silver Alert issued for Bulverde man last seen on Thursday, authorities say

BULVERDE, Texas – A search is underway in Bulverde for a missing 88-year-old man with a cognitive impairment, according to authorities.

James Straughn was last seen at 10 a.m. in the 30600 block of Smithson Valley Road. He was driving a white 2015 Toyota Venza with a Texas plate that reads, “KDD0255.”

Police said his disappearance “poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.”

Straughn is described as being five feet 11 inches tall, with white hair and blue eyes. He was possibly wearing a retired U.S. Air Force hat, a red flannel, button-down shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Bulverde PD at 830-620-3400.