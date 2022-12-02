51º

Silver Alert issued for Bulverde man last seen on Thursday, authorities say

James Straughn was last seen in the 30600 block of Smithson Valley Road

Cody King, Digital Journalist

James Straughn, 88 (KSAT)

BULVERDE, Texas – A search is underway in Bulverde for a missing 88-year-old man with a cognitive impairment, according to authorities.

James Straughn was last seen at 10 a.m. in the 30600 block of Smithson Valley Road. He was driving a white 2015 Toyota Venza with a Texas plate that reads, “KDD0255.”

Police said his disappearance “poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.”

Straughn is described as being five feet 11 inches tall, with white hair and blue eyes. He was possibly wearing a retired U.S. Air Force hat, a red flannel, button-down shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Bulverde PD at 830-620-3400.

