The Laundress recalls all detergents, cleaning products over infection risk

SAN ANTONIO – The Laundress, a luxury brand known for selling eco-friendly products, is recalling more than eight-million laundry and cleaning products because they could be contaminated with bacteria and make some people sick.

The company found different types of bacteria in some of its products, according to a recall notice from the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The company said it knows of 11 people reporting pseudomonas infections and is investigating to see if there is a connection.

“People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices and underlying lung conditions, who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment,” the recall notice said. “The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, or through the eyes or a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.”

The lengthy list of products was sold through September online and in stores, including Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Target and The Container Store.

The company is offering refunds. The company can be contacted by email at customerservice@thelaundress.com or by calling at 800-681-1915. For a full list of recalled products, customers can click here.

More than 66,000 Cuisinart Compact Blender and Juice Extractor Combos are recalled because a blade in the blender can come off while in use.

The affected model is CBJ-450 and was sold November 2021 through August 2022.

Owners can contact the company for a free fix for the appliance. For more information, click here.

Green Sprouts recalled 10,500 stainless steel bottles and sippy cups for toddlers.

The bottom of the cup can come off, exposing a lead part, particularly toxic to a child who may ingest it.

Retailers include Buy Buy Baby and Whole Foods. Customers should contact Green Sprouts for a refund. For more information, click here.

Target is recalling 23,400 toys for babies and toddlers. The recall is for Cloud Island four-piece plush vehicle sets.

The wheels can come off, and a child could choke on the parts.

Parents can take the toys back to Target for a refund. For more information, click here.