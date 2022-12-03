Six missing Bexar County children found safe, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – Update:

A woman has been arrested for Interference with Child Custody after she fled from Child Protective Services with her six children.

Jacklyn Davidson fled from CPS Wednesday after she was granted temporary custody.

Investigators believed 40-year-old Jaime Davidson was also with the children. However, he remains at large, said BCSO.

Individuals with any information on Jaime Davidson’s whereabouts are asked to contact the BCSO at (210)335-6000 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.

Original:

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for six children who are believed to be with their mother, who fled from CPS after she was granted temporary custody, according to officials.

Authorities are currently searching for:

Declan Davidson, a 1-year-old boy. He is described as having blond hair, blue eyes, and weighing 17 pounds.

Avangeline Davidson, a 2-year-old girl. She is described as having blond hair, blue eyes, and weighing 25 pounds.

Maddilyn Davidson, a 4-year-old girl. She is described as having blond hair, blue eyes, and weighing 40 pounds.

Savanna Davidson, a 7-year-old girl. She is described as having blond hair, blue eyes, and weighing 60 pounds.

Raylan Davidson, a 9-year-old boy. He is described as having blond hair, blue eyes, and weighing 85 pounds.

Elaina Davidson, an 11-year-old girl. She is described as having blond hair, blue eyes, and weighing 90 pounds.

BCSO said on Wednesday, Jacklyn Davidson, 35, fled from Child Protective Services in the 900 block of Andean Emerald in West Bexar County after she was granted temporary custody of the children.

Jacklyn Davidson is described as five foot six inches, weighing 115 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is believed to be with 40-year-old Jaime Davidson. He is described as six feet two inches, weighing 225 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Jacklyn Davidson was last known to be driving a black 2019 Nissan passenger van with the license plate NV3500.

Left: Jacklyn Davidson, 35. Right: Jaime Davidson, 40. (Bexar County Sheriffs Office)

Officials say both suspects have active warrants for interference with child custody.

Individuals with any information are encouraged to call BCSO at (210) 335-6000 or email tips to BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.