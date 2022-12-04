Affidavit: Man arrested after holding employees at gunpoint during robberies at Exxon, Family Dollar

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is behind bars after robbing multiple stores and threatening employees at gunpoint, according to an arrest affidavit.

Nathan Diaz, 27, was arrested Sunday for aggravated robbery, court records show.

On November 16 at 3:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of IH 35 N, Diaz held an Exxon employee at gunpoint, demanding money for the register, according to police.

The employee complied with Diaz’s demands. Then, Diaz fled the scene on foot.

Officers obtained security footage and saw Diaz was wearing a yellow vest with a blue circle, similar to a construction vest.

At 9 a.m. that same day, SAPD officers responded to the 5200 block of Elsehauer Road for a robbery at a Family Dollar.

SAPD said Diaz entered the store and demanded money while pointing his gun. After the employees complied, the suspect fled the scene.

Two witnesses then followed Diaz from the store and told police the location.

Diaz was changing clothes when SAPD officers arrived and took him into custody.

With the warrant, officers found the clothing Diaz used in the robberies.

SAPD said during questioning, Diaz told officers he had no intention to hurt anyone.

Additionally, Diaz confessed to one other robbery, totaling three robberies over eight hours.

Diaz is being held in the Bexar County Jail. According to court records, his bond is set at $100,000.