Man killed after being struck by at least 2 vehicles on I-35, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was struck by at least two vehicles while on IH-35 and died at the scene, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 6:27 p.m., Saturday, in the 14700 block of IH-35 North.

Deputies said the man was in the roadway when he was struck by at least two vehicles. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and his identity has not been released.

The main lanes of the road were not affected, but deputies diverted all northbound traffic on the access road at Kinney Road.

As of around 8:45 p.m., the scene was still active.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.