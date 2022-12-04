60º

Local News

Man killed after being struck by at least 2 vehicles on I-35, BCSO says

All northbound traffic on the access road at Kinney Road was diverted

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crash, BCSO
Blue and red police lights at a generic crime scene. (Ajax9, Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was struck by at least two vehicles while on IH-35 and died at the scene, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 6:27 p.m., Saturday, in the 14700 block of IH-35 North.

Deputies said the man was in the roadway when he was struck by at least two vehicles. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and his identity has not been released.

The main lanes of the road were not affected, but deputies diverted all northbound traffic on the access road at Kinney Road.

As of around 8:45 p.m., the scene was still active.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter