Teen arrested after breaking into multiple cars, leading vehicle pursuit

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old boy was arrested after he broke into several vehicles and led a vehicle pursuit, said San Antonio police.

SAPD received reports of a suspicious person breaking into several vehicles near the 1600 block of Parnell Avenue.

Witnesses told officers that the suspect was driving a maroon Kia Forte, stopping, and breaking into cars.

Officers spotted the Kia and attempted to perform a traffic stop. However, the suspect sped off near the 8000 block of South Zarzamora, said SAPD.

A description of the suspect’s vehicle was provided, and officers remained on the lookout.

Finally, officers spotted the Kia traveling northbound on SouthZarzamora near West Ansley. Officers initiated a second traffic stop and detained the suspect with the assistance of a helicopter detail, said SAPD.

The suspect’s vehicle was found to be reported stolen. Officers also found multiple stolen items inside the car.

The 16-year-old boy was placed under arrest and booked for Burglary of a Vehicle and Evading Arrest, according to SAPD.