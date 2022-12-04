Winners from the 2022 San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon, half-marathon

Thousands of runners will pound the streets this weekend for the 2022 Certified Piedmontese Beef Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series in San Antonio.

The marathon and half-marathon started around 7 a.m. Sunday near City Hall.

Unlike past years, the start and finish lines for both races were not located near Hemisfair. Instead, they started at City Hall and headed up north to Broadway and Brackenridge Park.

At mile five, both races then went to Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston and weaved through the base for three miles. The races came to an end in front of the UTSA downtown campus.

The time limits for the half and full marathons are four and seven hours, respectively.

All of the runners did a phenomenal job in both of the races. Here are the overall winners of the marathon and half-marathon races this year.

Marathon Winners:

Female Gun Time Age City 1. Janessa Dunn 02:56:08 30 San Antonio 2. Elena Oslund 03:03:35 29 San Antonio 3. Tamara Kranz 03:19:01 41 Westerville

Male Gun Time Age City 1. Lamech Mokono 02:26:38 41 Grand 2. Ricardo Carrilo 02:36:46 45 Castroville 3. Jared Rothlauf 02:37:22 36 San Antonio

Half-marathon winners:

Female Gun Time Age City 1. Sarah Pagano 01:14:48 31 Brighton 2. Caren Jebet Maiyo 01:16:59 25 Pacific 3. Kirsten Lee 01:17:10 29 North 4. Stevi Clark 01:17:41 33 New

Male Gun Time Race City 1. Dominic Korir 01:04:34 29 Pacific 2. Reid Buchanan 01:05:06 29 San Diego 3. Dennis Kipkosgei 01:06:15 27 Pacific 4. Trevor Conde 01:07:54 33 Bethlehem

The Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio Marathon is also a qualifier for the Boston Marathon, just like all Rock ‘n’ Roll marathons.

This year was the second year of the marathon returning to San Antonio since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below are some images from this morning’s races:

