Winners from the 2022 San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon, half-marathon

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Thousands of runners will pound the streets this weekend for the 2022 Certified Piedmontese Beef Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series in San Antonio. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of runners, joggers and walkers from across the country took to the streets of downtown San Antonio for the 2022 Certified Piedmontese Beef Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series.

The marathon and half-marathon started around 7 a.m. Sunday near City Hall.

Unlike past years, the start and finish lines for both races were not located near Hemisfair. Instead, they started at City Hall and headed up north to Broadway and Brackenridge Park.

At mile five, both races then went to Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston and weaved through the base for three miles. The races came to an end in front of the UTSA downtown campus.

The time limits for the half and full marathons are four and seven hours, respectively.

All of the runners did a phenomenal job in both of the races. Here are the overall winners of the marathon and half-marathon races this year.

Marathon Winners:

FemaleGun TimeAgeCity
1. Janessa Dunn02:56:0830San Antonio
2. Elena Oslund03:03:3529San Antonio
3. Tamara Kranz03:19:0141Westerville
MaleGun TimeAgeCity
1. Lamech Mokono02:26:3841Grand
2. Ricardo Carrilo02:36:4645Castroville
3. Jared Rothlauf02:37:2236San Antonio

Half-marathon winners:

FemaleGun TimeAgeCity
1. Sarah Pagano01:14:4831Brighton
2. Caren Jebet Maiyo01:16:5925Pacific
3. Kirsten Lee01:17:1029North
4. Stevi Clark01:17:4133New
MaleGun TimeRaceCity
1. Dominic Korir01:04:3429Pacific
2. Reid Buchanan01:05:0629San Diego
3. Dennis Kipkosgei01:06:1527Pacific
4. Trevor Conde01:07:5433Bethlehem

The Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio Marathon is also a qualifier for the Boston Marathon, just like all Rock ‘n’ Roll marathons.

This year was the second year of the marathon returning to San Antonio since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below are some images from this morning’s races:

