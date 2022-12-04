Winners from the 2022 San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon, half-marathon

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of runners, joggers and walkers from across the country took to the streets of downtown San Antonio for the 2022 Certified Piedmontese Beef Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series.
The marathon and half-marathon started around 7 a.m. Sunday near City Hall.
Unlike past years, the start and finish lines for both races were not located near Hemisfair. Instead, they started at City Hall and headed up north to Broadway and Brackenridge Park.
At mile five, both races then went to Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston and weaved through the base for three miles. The races came to an end in front of the UTSA downtown campus.
The time limits for the half and full marathons are four and seven hours, respectively.
All of the runners did a phenomenal job in both of the races. Here are the overall winners of the marathon and half-marathon races this year.
Marathon Winners:
|Female
|Gun Time
|Age
|City
|1. Janessa Dunn
|02:56:08
|30
|San Antonio
|2. Elena Oslund
|03:03:35
|29
|San Antonio
|3. Tamara Kranz
|03:19:01
|41
|Westerville
|Male
|Gun Time
|Age
|City
|1. Lamech Mokono
|02:26:38
|41
|Grand
|2. Ricardo Carrilo
|02:36:46
|45
|Castroville
|3. Jared Rothlauf
|02:37:22
|36
|San Antonio
Half-marathon winners:
|Female
|Gun Time
|Age
|City
|1. Sarah Pagano
|01:14:48
|31
|Brighton
|2. Caren Jebet Maiyo
|01:16:59
|25
|Pacific
|3. Kirsten Lee
|01:17:10
|29
|North
|4. Stevi Clark
|01:17:41
|33
|New
|Male
|Gun Time
|Race
|City
|1. Dominic Korir
|01:04:34
|29
|Pacific
|2. Reid Buchanan
|01:05:06
|29
|San Diego
|3. Dennis Kipkosgei
|01:06:15
|27
|Pacific
|4. Trevor Conde
|01:07:54
|33
|Bethlehem
The Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio Marathon is also a qualifier for the Boston Marathon, just like all Rock ‘n’ Roll marathons.
This year was the second year of the marathon returning to San Antonio since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Below are some images from this morning’s races: