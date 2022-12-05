5 people, 2 pets displaced after safely escaping fire at Southeast Side home, SAFD says

Five people and two pets are displaced after their Southeast Side home went up in flames, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of S Pine Street.

Firefighters said when they arrived, flames were seen coming out of the roof of the home.

There was a fire hydrant nearby and fire crews were able to keep the water going and put out the flames on the ground level.

However, the fire was then contained in the attic and firefighters had to use chainsaws to gain access due to limited visibility, according to SAFD.

All five people and their pets made it out of the home safely and no one was injured, fire officials said. They were all displaced and the Red Cross will be helping them relocate.

The fire was put out but a transformer blew and knocked out the power in two structures total.

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause. The investigation continues.