Red Hot Chili Peppers to make stop in San Antonio on 2023 tour

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: (L-R) Chad Smith, Flea, Anthony Kiedis and John Frusciante of the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform during weekend one of ACL Music Fest 2022 at Zilker Park on October 09, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

SAN ANTONIO – The Red Hot Chili Peppers are stopping in San Antonio along their Global Stadium 2023 Tour.

The renowned rock band will perform in the Alamo City on May 17 at the Alamodome, according to the Red Hot Chili Pepper’s site.

The Global Stadium 2023 Tour follows the band’s 40-show 2022 North American Stadium Tour.

The Global Stadium 2023 Tour includes ten stops, including San Antonio and Houston — the only two Texas cities on the tour.

Opening acts for the San Antonio concert include The Strokes and Thundercat.

Presale tickets are available at 12 p.m. on Dec 6, and general tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec 9, according to the Red Hot Chili Pepper’s Instagram post.

Tickets can be purchased online.

