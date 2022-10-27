Incubus to perform at San Antonio’s Tech Port Arena

SAN ANTONIO – Grammy-nominated rock band, Incubus, is stopping in the Alamo City as part of their 2022 summer tour promoting their new album Trust Fall.

The band will rock the main stage at Tech Port Arena on Thursday, February 2.

Incubus rose to fame in the 1990′s and claimed stardom after releasing eight popular albums. Their celebrity status continues as they fill stadium seats along their summer tour.

“The fact that so many people are willing to come on this weird ride with us is really humbling. We’re filled with this sense of awe around it. We’re very happy to share this record with everyone, and we hope they like it,” said band member Branden Boyd in a press release.

Pre-sale tickets are available Thursday, October 27, and regular tickets will be offered on Friday, October 28. Ticket prices range from $39.50 - $114.50 and are available online.

A dollar of each ticket sale will go towards the Make Yourself Foundation, founded by Incubus, which gives back to communities worldwide, according to a news release.

