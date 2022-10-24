85º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Morgan’s Wonderland to host Halloween celebration benefiting the SA Food Bank

Bring five non-perishable items before Halloween to receive a free admission voucher to the event

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Morgan's Wonderland, Halloween, Things To Do, Family
Morgan's Wonderland hosts Halloween celebration (Morgan's Wonderland)

SAN ANTONIO – Get spooky and give back with Morgan’s Wonderland through October.

The nonprofit inclusive theme park is hosting a Halloween celebration from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

People that bring in five non-perishable items to the park before Oct. 31 will receive one free admission ticket to use on Halloween.

The trick-or-treating experience will assist the San Antonio Food Bank in fighting hunger with food donations and a portion of event proceeds going toward SA Food Bank initiatives, according to a news release.

The family event will include complimentary trick-or-treating, rides, music, and spooky games.

On the day of Halloween, admission will be free for those with special needs and $5 for other visitors. Tickets can be purchased at the front gate or online.

Morgan's Wonderland (Morgan's Wonderland)

Also on KSAT.com:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

email