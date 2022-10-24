Main Plaza to host free Día de los Muertos celebration on Thursday

The plaza outside San Fernando Cathedral is deserted on April 1, 2020 in downtown San Antonio, Texas, during a stay at home order amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. - The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 5,000 late on April 1, according to a running tally from Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Main Plaza Conservancy will host a free Día de los Muertos celebration this week.

The event will take place from 4-10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 at Main Plaza, located at 115 N. Main Avenue.

There will be food, drinks, live music and activities for the public.

Azul Mariachi de San Antonio will be playing in addition to DJs from the AM Project, a local nonprofit that works with students to help them learn about music.

Free face painting and salsa lessons will also be taking place, according to event organizers.

Main Plaza Conservancy will host a celebration in honor of Dia De Los Muertos (Main Plaza Conservancy)

Later this week, another free Día de Los Muertos festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Muertos Fest will take place at Hemisfair on Oct. 29 and 30. More than 100,000 people are expected to attend Muertos Fest this year. Admission to the festival is open to the public.

Los Lobos, a Mexican-American rock band from Los Angeles, has been announced as the headliner for Oct. 29. In addition to live music from more than 50 musicians, there will be original artwork, dancing, live poetry, a drum and puppet procession and the largest open altar exhibition in San Antonio.

KSAT12 will be on-site on Saturday, October 29 to record a prime-time special, which will air on Sunday, October 30 from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. on KSAT12, KSAT.com and KSAT+.

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30.

