What to know before you attend San Antonio’s free Muertos Fest

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to celebrate Día de Los Muertos at Muertos Fest in San Antonio this October.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Muertos Fest, San Antonio’s largest Día de Los Muertos festival, will celebrate its 10th anniversary at Hemisfair on Oct. 29-30.

Hemisfair is located at 630 Nueva Street. The entrance to the festival will be located near the intersection of Nueva and Alamo Streets.

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30.

There will be four stages of live music, 80 altars honoring local families and loved ones who have passed on and special events for children, artists and families.

A dance, drum and puppet procession will take place during the festival in addition to live poetry readings.

Parking

Parking is expected to be very limited due to the number of visitors expected to attend the festival.

Attendees are encouraged to use rideshare, bike or walk when possible.

Downtown parking garages in the area from the city of San Antonio website include:

Convention Center Garage - 850 E. Commerce Street

Martinez Lot - S. Alamo and Martinez streets

S. Alamo Lot - 418 S. Alamo

Cesar Chavez GSA Lot - 700 E. Cesar Chavez Boulevard

Houston/Nolan Lot - Corner of E Houston and Elm streets

KSAT12 has announced plans to broadcast “Día de los Muertos at Hemisfair,” popularly known as “Muertos Fest” in October 2022. (Día de los Muertos at Hemisfair)

Broadcast on KSAT 12 and across the nation

KSAT 12 will be on-site on Saturday, October 29 to record a prime-time special, which will air on Sunday, October 30 from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. on KSAT12, KSAT.com and KSAT+.

This is the first year Muertos Fest will be available to view nationwide.

KSAT 12′s Alicia Barrera and Stephania Jimenez will host the broadcast.

Entertainment lineup

Los Lobos, a Mexican-American rock band from Los Angeles, has been announced as the headliner for Oct. 29.

The official lineup for Muertos Fest includes more than 50 musicians, bands, dance groups and poets.

Music acts include

Azul, Eddie & the Valiants, El Dusty, Guadalupe Dance Company, Los Nahuatlatos feat. Bexar Brass, Luna Luna, Mariachi las Alteñas, Mariangela, Money Chicha, Piñata Protest, Santiago Jimenez Jr., Sun•Day, Volcán, Black Bird Sing, Brizzo Torres, Ghost Tracks, Grupo Frackaso, Juan & Armando Tejeda, Mariachi Las Valquirias, Mariachi Nuevo Jalisco, Nuevo, San Antonio Parks & Rec Dance Program, Rat King Cole, Tallercito de Son, Tarrasco Tropical y los San Quilmeros, Zombie Bazaar, Nicho Sonido: Música for Grieving & Healing, Vol. II, DJ Despeinada ft., DJ Tear Drop, DJ Cha, Sunnyboy, DJ Mexican Blackbird, DJ XOEMIX, DJ Sucia Q

Poetry artists expected to perform:

Amalia Ortiz, Anthony the Poet, Eddie Vega, Tomas Castillo-Roque, Victoria Fennell

Dance, Drum & Puppet Procession performers:

Las Monas, Danza Azteca Kalpulli Ayolopaktzin, Renegade Composer Nathan Felix, featuring La Murga de Austin, Troupé Group Hermes, Los Gardea, Inner City Development, Guadalupe Dance Company, Tallercito de Son, Rebecca Medina Tribute, Mariachi Azteca de América.

New for this year, will be a first-ever unique combination of a drum line and opera singers created by composer Nathan Felix, a Mexican American composer known for his immersive operas and experimental films, according to a press release.

Community altar

Part of the celebration of Día de los Muertos also includes altars, known as ofrendas. They’re a way for families to honor deceased loved ones and provide them with things they will need for their journey to return to the land of the living.

If you want to submit a photo to be included in the Community Altar, fill out this form.

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend Muertos Fest this year.