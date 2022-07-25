KSAT12 to broadcast Día de los Muertos Festival from Hemisfair in October

KSAT12 has announced plans to broadcast “Día de los Muertos at Hemisfair,” popularly known as “Muertos Fest” in October 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT12 will broadcast San Antonio’s largest Día de los Muertos festival from Hemisfair this October, it was announced by KSAT12 VP/GM Phil Lane.

“Día de los Muertos at Hemisfair,” popularly known as “Muertos Fest,” will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year from Oct. 29-30.

“We are thrilled to be bringing “Muertos Fest” to San Antonio and over 50 U.S. cities,” Lane said.

It will be the first year that the huge “Día de los Muertos at Hemisfair” will be broadcast to the nation and on KSAT12, KSAT.com and KSAT+.

“The altars, music and procession have done a tremendous job of making “Muertos Fest” one of National Geographic’s Best Fall Festivals in the U.S. And this year, KSAT12 invites all South Texas to join us for this free event in Hemisfair,” Lane said.

Día de los Muertos at Hemisfair features four stages of live music, 50 altars honoring local families and loved ones who have passed on, as well as special events for children, artists and families.

Ad

“This is the tenth anniversary of Día de los Muertos at Hemisfair and the perfect time to expand our audience with a KSAT partnership. We have grown from a local celebration into one of the largest Day of the Dead events in the United States. We are excited to work with KSAT TV to share our altars, stories and music with a local and national audience,” says Jim Mendiola, artistic director of Día de los Muertos at Hemisfair.

KSAT12 will be on-site on Saturday, October 29 to record a prime-time special, which will air on Sunday, October 30 from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. on KSAT12, KSAT.com and KSAT+.

Recording the event on Saturday night and airing it on Sunday night will allow visitors to attend Saturday’s big event, then watch it on TV on Sunday night. The broadcast will be hosted by KSAT12′s Alicia Barrera and Stephania Jimenez.