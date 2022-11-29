‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical’ showing at Majestic Theatre this week

SAN ANTONIO – “Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” is taking over the Majestic Theatre this week.
The 85-minute performance shows from Nov. 29 through Dec. 4 at 224 E. Houston St.
The touring musical is narrated by the Grinch’s dog, Max, and takes audiences on a journey to find the Grinch’s Christmas spirit, according to a news release.
The production features songs like “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas.”
Performance schedule:
- Tuesday-Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
- Friday at 8 p.m.
- Saturday at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Sunday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
