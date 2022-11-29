‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical’ showing at Majestic Theatre this week

The Grinch is showing at the Majestic Theatre

SAN ANTONIO – “Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” is taking over the Majestic Theatre this week.

The 85-minute performance shows from Nov. 29 through Dec. 4 at 224 E. Houston St.

The touring musical is narrated by the Grinch’s dog, Max, and takes audiences on a journey to find the Grinch’s Christmas spirit, according to a news release.

The production features songs like “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas.”

Performance schedule:

Tuesday-Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Friday at 8 p.m.

Saturday at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

(2016 Andy Martin Jr)

