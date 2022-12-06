Shania Twain announces San Antonio show for fall 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Country music icon Shania Twain is kicking off the second leg of her “Queen of Me” tour in San Antonio.

The “Any Man of Mine” singer will stop at the AT&T Center on Oct. 12. Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 16 at ATTCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com and LiveNation.com.

Citi cardmembers will have access to the presale from 10 a.m. Dec. 13 through 10 p.m. Dec. 15. For more information, click here.

A news release from the AT&T Center states that Twain on Tuesday added 19 dates for the second leg of her 2023 tour, which follows the release of her new album “Queen of Me” in February.

The second leg starts in the Alamo City, and it will then head to Fort Worth on Oct. 13. Her previously announced stops in Houston and Dallas in July have sold out.

“I’ll be kissing my horses goodbye in April because mamma’s going on the road for the entirety of 2023! 😂 And I’m playing even more shows that we’ve just announced!!,” the singer wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Twain is a five-time Grammy-winning artist and is best known for her songs, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!,” “Any Man of Mine,” “Forever and Always,” “You’re Still The One,” and “From This Moment On.”

