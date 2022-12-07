69º

Guadalupe County emergency crews investigate reports of gas leak

Multiple agencies have received calls about smell in unincorporated areas between New Braunfels and McQueeney

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – Multiple emergency crews have been investigating reports of a possible gas leak in the unincorporated areas of Guadalupe County between New Braunfels and McQueeney overnight.

The Guadalupe County Fire Department and other surrounding law enforcement agencies have received several calls and questions about a smell of gas in the area late Tuesday night.

Officials say there is no need to be alarmed.

The Fire Marshal said they have since reached out to Center Point Energy and that no gas service provider has been able to confirm a leak. They will however continue to investigate calls as they come in, the Fire Marshal said.

The office said they will continue to relay information as it is received.

