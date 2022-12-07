80º

Kids at 12 H-E-B Plus locations gather as many toys as possible in 45 seconds for a good cause

Toys will be donated to 12 different nonprofit organizations

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Steven Chavez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – What’s better than a shopping spree?  More than one shopping spree.

This was the case for 24 kids across 12 H-E-B Plus stores who had a chance to gather as many toys as possible in 45 seconds and all for a good cause.

H-E-B will be donating all the toys collected to 12 different nonprofit organizations that are dedicated to serving families from at-risk communities.

The organizations include Blueprint Ministries, The Children’s Shelter, Clothing Carriage, Daughters of Charity, Family Life Center, Good Samaritan, Hill Country Family Services, Lytle Chamber of Commerce Santa Project, SAMMinistries, St. Jude’s Ranch for Children and Wish for Our Heroes.

“This is something that we look forward to every holiday season. We get to invite nonprofits to come down the aisles in a supermarket sweep, we have these little kids, we give them the baskets and say you’re Santa Claus for the day,” said Julie Bedingfield from H-E-B Public Affairs.

