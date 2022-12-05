San Antonio Public Library offers festive events through December

SAN ANTONIO – From cookie decorating to movie nights, the San Antonio Public Library is offering a selection of holiday events this December.
- ‘A Christmas Story’ Movie Night: Catch the 1983 classic about Ralphie and his pursuit of a Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB gun for Christmas. The movie night will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Las Palmas Library at 515 Castroville Road.
- Snow Day Pajama Party: The Cody Library hosts a pajama party featuring games, crafts, and hot chocolate. Attendees can build a snowman out of snow dough and paint using ice cubes. The event will be from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Cody Library at 11441 Vance Jackson.
- Polar Bear Mason Jar Snowscape Craft Event: Pruitt Library is hosting a holiday mason jar craft event. The occasion is intended for adults. The drop-in experience will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 5110 Walzem Road.
- Frosty’s Winter Wonderland Celebration: Las Palmas Library invites kids and families to attend its winter celebration. Guests can wear their pajamas and sip hot chocolate while watching Christmas classics. The event will be from 6 - 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 515 Castroville Road.
- Cookie Decorating: A festive cookie decorating class will be held from 4 - 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 2515 E. Evans Road. Register online prior to the event.
- Craft Cookie Cutter Ornaments: The Great Northwest Library is hosting an adult cookie-cutter ornament crafting class. The event will last an hour and starts at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, at 9050 Wellwood.
- Paint Pour Holiday Ornaments: Children ages 6 through 12 are invited to the Encino Library during this ornament workshop. The library requests that an adult accompanies students. The event is from 4 - 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 2515 Evans Road.
- Make Your Own Wrapping Paper: Schaefer Library is holding a make-your-own wrapping paper class. Attendees can learn how to use paint, markers, and recycled materials to make wrapping paper. The event is from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 at 6322 Hwy. 87 E.
