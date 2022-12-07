San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame announces Class of 2023

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame on Tuesday announced its five-member class for 2023.

Golfer Jimmy Walker; 2020 Olympic track and field coach Rose Monday; former UTSA and NBA guard Devin Brown; four-time NCAA Division I national tennis champion and former Trinity University women’s tennis coach Emilie Burrer Foster; and Churchill High School volleyball coach Wanda Bingham were all selected during an announcement at the Alamodome.

The individuals were chosen due to their ties to the San Antonio area and for their significant impact on the sports community through athletic achievement or major involvement and contributions to athletic programs, a press release said.

Walker, the 2016 PGA Championship and six-time PGA Tour winner, was part of two Ryder Cup teams and graduated from Canyon High School. He was also the 2015 winner of the Texas Valero Open. At the 2016 PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club, Walker captured his first major championship, winning by one stroke over Jason Day.

The press release said Monday is being honored for her work as a highly decorated track athlete and coach. Ranked as one of the top 10 fastest women in the 1980s for the 800-meter and 1,500-meter, she qualified for the Olympic Trials in 1984, 1988 and 1992 and later became the University of Texas at San Antonio’s cross country and middle distance coach. She was selected as USA Track & Field’s middle and distance coach for the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and later led Team USA’s track athletes in the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020.

Brown is one of two University of Texas at San Antonio players to have appeared in an NBA game and the only Roadrunner to have been on the San Antonio Spurs roster.

Brown, who was raised in San Antonio, was selected after being the third leading scorer in UTSA history, with 1,922 career points and spending eight seasons in the NBA. He was the Southland Conference Freshman of the Year and a three-time first-team All-Southland Conference player from 1998-2002, leading UTSA to its second NCAA tournament appearance during his freshman season. He is the first Roadrunner to have his number retired.

Foster was the National Collegiate Women’s Singles Champion and Doubles Champion in 1968 and 1969 and is the only Trinity University tennis player to win four national championships.

After a pro career, the press release said she returned to coach the Division I Trinity women’s tennis team from 1979-1990, leading the Tigers to a 259-94 record. Her women’s tennis team went to the NCAA Division I finals twice, placed third in the nation three times, and finished in the top five three times. She was the NCAA Division I Coach of the Year in tennis in 1983 and coached 12 NCAA Division I tennis All-Americans and one NCAA Division I national champion doubles team.

Bingham won two state championships with the Chargers in 1978 and 1985 and had a 605-148 record in 22 seasons. Bingham coached teams that were also state runner-ups in 1975 and 1981, and she led state semi-finalists in 1982 and 1988 and regional finalists in 1986, 1993 and 1994.

A black-tie induction will be held Saturday, May 13 in the Stars at Night Ballroom of the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

Proceeds from the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame Tribute benefit San Antonio Sports’ kids programs. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.