Boerne ISD cancels school Friday so staff, students can attend state championship game

Boerne ISD has canceled classes for Friday, Dec. 16 so students, parents and staff can attend the Boerne Greyhounds UIL State Championship game in Arlington.

The game is set for 3 p.m. at AT&T Stadium, where the Greyhounds will face Decatur or China Spring.

“This is a district-wide closure, meaning BISD’s Winter Break will now be from December 16-January 6. Classes will resume on Monday, January 9th,” Boerne ISD officials said in a statement.

The school district said there will be full days of school on Monday, Dec. 12 through Thursday, Dec. 15.

Listed below is the schedule for final exams next week, according to BISD:

HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday, December 13th (A Day) - 3rd and 7th Period Exams

***Normal A Day Bell Schedule but substitute 4th Period with 7th Period for an exam

8:35am First Bell

8:40am - 10:15am 1st Period Normal time and class

10:20am - 11:50am 2nd Period Normal time and class

11:55am - 2:25pm 3rd Period Normal time, but will be the Exam with your normal assigned lunches

2:30pm - 4:00pm 4th Period Normal time, but students will go to 7th Period and take their exam.

Wednesday, December 14th (B Day) - 5th, 6th, and 8th Period Exams

8:35am First Bell

8:40am - 10:20am Period 5 Exam

10:25am - 12:05pm Period 6 Exam

12:10pm - 1:50pm Period 8 Exam

1:55pm - 2:25pm Lunch/End of Day

All students may leave at 1:55PM OR stay for lunch, followed by supervision in the cafeteria.

Buses will run at the regular time 4:00PM.

2:25pm - 4:00pm Supervision in the cafeteria

Thursday, December 15th (A Day) - 1st, 2nd, and 4th Period Exams

8:35am First Bell

8:40am - 10:20am Period 1 Exam

10:25am - 12:05pm Period 2 Exam

12:10pm - 1:50pm Period 4 Exam

1:55pm - 2:25pm Lunch/End of Day

All students may leave at 1:55PM OR stay for lunch, followed by supervision in the cafeteria.

Buses will run at the regular time 4:00PM.

2:25pm - 4:00pm Supervision in the cafeteria

Shuttles will run each day. Students will eat lunch at their home campus.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

December 12 - Monday - B Day

*Review day for B Day. Friday, December 9 is review day for A Day.

December 13 - Tuesday - A Day

*1st Period - 8:35-10:10 FINAL EXAM CLASS

*2nd Period - 10:15-11:45

*3rd Period - 11:50-1:50 (Lunch Block) FINAL EXAM CLASS

*Study Hall - 1:55-2:25

*4th Period - 2:30-4:00

December 14 - Wednesday - B Day

*5th Period - 8:35-10:10 FINAL EXAM CLASS

*6th Period - 10:15-11:45 Final EXAM CLASS

*7th Period - 11:50-1:50 (Lunch Block) FINAL EXAM CLASS

*Study Hall - 1:55-2:25

*8th Period - 2:30-4:00

December 15 - Thursday - A Day

*8th Period - 8:35-10:10 Final EXAM CLASS

*2nd Period - 10:15-11:45 FINAL EXAM CLASS

*3rd Period - 11:50-1:50 (Lunch Block)

*Study Hall - 1:55-2:25

*4th Period - 2:30-4:00 FINAL EXAM CLASS

Anyone with questions regarding their exam schedule is urged to contact their school campus for more information.

