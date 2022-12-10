73º

Man killed in East Side shooting after being chased through apartment complex, San Antonio police say

Suspect, woman detained by police

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is dead after being shot in the chest on the city’s East Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called out to the 3300 block of Roland Avenue on Friday evening for a shooting call. They found a man leaning against a fence with one shot in the chest.

SAPD said the man was being chased through an apartment complex in the area. The shooter jumped a fence and shot the man before fleeing with a woman, according to police.

Both the suspect, 21, and the woman, 18, were caught, and a weapon was recovered, SAPD said. The victim died at the scene.

The suspect and the woman were detained and taken in for questioning. The man was booked for an outstanding Robbery warrant and evading arrest.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting.

KSAT will update you with the latest details as they become available.

