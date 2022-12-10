Young newlyweds relieved Respect for Marriage Act will be law of the land

SAN ANTONIO – Married less than a month, Ellie Flores and Elio Finch still seem to radiate happiness. However, like many same-sex couples, they were also worried about they would lose their right to marry.

Despite the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that upheld marriages like theirs, they were aware Justice Clarence Thomas wanted to reconsider the 2015 precedent regarding same-sex marriages.

“It’s something that we’ve always been afraid of getting it taken away from us,” Flores said.

Earlier this year, the high court overturned Roe v. Wade and a woman’s right to choose because there was no federal law to codify the decision.

“It’s something that’s just unfair,” Finch said.

But with the Respect for Marriage Act on the verge of becoming the law of the land, he said, “I’m glad that it’s protected now.”

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bipartisan legislation into law soon.

“It’s about time,” said Angel Gonzalez, a newlywed who, along with his wife, Rosana Blanco Cano, were picking up their marriage certificate like Flores and Finch.

“They’re so young,” Gonzalez said. “It’s so nice that they have the same right that we have.”

“It should be like that, honestly,” Blanco Cano said.

“Because two people are adults, and they want to be together. That’s it,” Gonzalez said. “It doesn’t matter what gender or sex or anything.”