Off-duty BCSO lieutenant found dead at West Bexar County home, officials say

Lt. Jeremy Payne, outgoing president of the Deputy Sheriff's Association of Bexar County.

An off-duty lieutenant with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was found dead at his home Sunday morning, according to officials.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified the lieutenant as Jeremy Payne. He also previously served as the president of the Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County.

Deputies said there is no suspected foul play and that his family is requesting privacy during this time.

The cause and manner of his death has not been released.

You can read the full statement from the BCSO below:

“An off-duty lieutenant assigned to the Detention Bureau was found deceased this morning at his residence in West Bexar County. There is no suspected foul play. The family has requested privacy. BCSO Media Services will provide updates as available and appropriate.”

Further details are limited. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.