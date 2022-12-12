US Army soldier from San Antonio dies in pedestrian accident in Fort Bragg

Spc. John Michael DeLeon, 31, died on Friday from injuries sustained in the accident, according to a news release from the Army.

SAN ANTONIO – A U.S. Army soldier from San Antonio who was stationed at Fort Bragg was hit and killed by a vehicle last week.

Spc. John Michael DeLeon, 31, died on Friday from injuries sustained in the accident, according to a news release from the Army. CBS 17 reported that he was struck by a vehicle while crossing an intersection.

DeLeon enrolled as a combat medic in 2019 and was assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery in the 18th Field Artillery Brigade.

He had a wife, Heidi, and two children.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Spc. John Michael DeLeon. John Michael served as a combat medic with his unit for two years,” Col. Jon Harvey, commander of the 18th Field Artillery Brigade, said in a news release. “He was an instrumental part of our Steel Family, and his loss is felt by all of us. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this tragedy, especially so close to the holiday season.”

Authorities said he had received the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

“Selfless, enthusiastic, dedicated, and an outstanding teammate are just a few characteristics that describe Spc. John Michael De Leon,” Capt. Thomas Sujack, the HHB commander, said in the release. “As we mourn the loss of our teammate, we remember and honor him as the exceptional father, husband, son, Soldier, and combat medic he was. We are forever fortunate to have had him on our team for the past 2 years. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.”

Authorities said the incident is under investigation.

