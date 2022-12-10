2 people killed in explosion on Southeast Side, SAFD confirms

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were killed in an explosion on the Southeast Side Friday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The incident happened at 11:30 p.m. at K-Bar, a construction company located in the 9700 block of South Presa Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found evidence of the large explosion and found one person had died at the scene.

As of Saturday afternoon, SAFD confirmed a second fatality as a result of the explosion. Their identities have not been released.

Aerial footage of the site showed crews still working to clean up the damages.

At last check, SAFD was investigating what caused the explosion, but suspect it could be arson.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.