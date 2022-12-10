73º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

2 people killed in explosion on Southeast Side, SAFD confirms

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Camelia Juarez, Reporter

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Bexar County, San Antonio Fire, SAFD

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were killed in an explosion on the Southeast Side Friday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The incident happened at 11:30 p.m. at K-Bar, a construction company located in the 9700 block of South Presa Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found evidence of the large explosion and found one person had died at the scene.

As of Saturday afternoon, SAFD confirmed a second fatality as a result of the explosion. Their identities have not been released.

Aerial footage of the site showed crews still working to clean up the damages.

At last check, SAFD was investigating what caused the explosion, but suspect it could be arson.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email

Camelia Juarez is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in 2022. Camelia comes from a station in Lubbock, Texas. Now, she is back in her hometown. She received her degree from Texas State University. In her free time, Camelia enjoys thrifting, roller-skating and spending time with family and friends.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram