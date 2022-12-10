73º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Body, burned vehicle found hidden in brush on South Side, SAPD says

SAPD determined the fire was not an accident

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, South Side, Police, SAPD, SAFD
Blue and red police lights at a generic crime scene. (Ajax9, Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman’s body was found within brush near a burned vehicle on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Police responded to the 1400 block of IH-10 at IH-37 for a vehicle on fire.

Officers found the vehicle off the roadway and hidden in the brush, said SAPD.

SAPD determined that the fire was not an accident and had been at the location for some time.

After the San Antonio fire department put the fire out, an unknown female’s body was found outside of the vehicle.

SAFD Arson and SAPD investigators processed the scene.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email