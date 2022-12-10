Body, burned vehicle found hidden in brush on South Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman’s body was found within brush near a burned vehicle on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Police responded to the 1400 block of IH-10 at IH-37 for a vehicle on fire.

Officers found the vehicle off the roadway and hidden in the brush, said SAPD.

SAPD determined that the fire was not an accident and had been at the location for some time.

After the San Antonio fire department put the fire out, an unknown female’s body was found outside of the vehicle.

SAFD Arson and SAPD investigators processed the scene.