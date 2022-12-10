Uber driver, passenger hospitalized after shooting on Loop 410, San Antonio police say

SAPD respond to shooting in the 6800 block of NW Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are hospitalized after being followed and shot by suspects from a bar Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened at 2:25 a.m. Saturday on Northwest Loop 410, said SAPD.

Police said a 26-year-old man got into an argument with an unknown suspect outside a local bar before getting a ride home with an uber driver.

The suspect followed and shot at the passenger side of the vehicle. The Uber driver, a 52-year-old man, was shot three times, and the passenger was hit one time.

The driver then stopped on the entrance ramp of Loop 410 and ran into a nearby hotel to ask for help, said SAPD.

San Antonio Police and Fire Department responded to the shooting in the 6800 block of NW Loop 410.

The driver and passenger were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police said both are reported to be in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.