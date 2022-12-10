Preteen shot in botched illegal substance deal in west Bexar County, sheriff says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 12-year-old boy was shot during a botched deal of an illegal substance in west Bexar County, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Deputies were called to the 3100 block of Bear Spring around 3:15 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting.

They arrived to find a 12-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Salazar said the preteen was involved in the sale of an illegal substance with another juvenile. There was a disagreement about the substance between the two, and the other juvenile shot at the 12-year-old boy five to seven times, only hitting him once, according to Salazar.

The 12-year-old boy was taken to University Hospital and was stable, the sheriff said. He also shared limited information with deputies about the shooter.

Salazar said the gun used in the shooting may have been stolen and contained expensive bullets. The 12-year-old was not believed to be armed.

BCSO is searching for one suspect vehicle that is dark-colored and imported. The car was very dirty, Salazar said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 210-335-6070 or 210-335-6000.

KSAT will update you with the latest details as they become available.