South Texas Blood & Tissue Center urges community to donate blood, platelets

SAN ANTONIO – South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is urging the public to donate blood and platelets to support patients in the community.

Over 300 donors a day are needed this holiday season.

The nonprofit announced the shortage in a press release Tuesday, stating, “The local supply of blood and platelets is now at critical levels.”

The shortage directly impacts patients with traumatic injuries or undergoing surgeries, transfusions between cancer treatment and those healing from other diseases.

During the holidays, road accidents and the need for blood in trauma situations also rise, South Texas Blood and Tissue said.

“The holidays are a time when we often see fewer donors, but unfortunately, this really impacts patients who need the support of blood to help them stay strong to fight disease, like cancer, or for those who experience a life-threatening accident. It’s really a great time to give blood, as this is a gift that someone will really appreciate. There are not that many gifts you can give in less than an hour that will save a life,” said Adrienne Mendoza, chief operating officer for the center.

As a result of the shortage, many patients have to wait for blood transfusions.

A patient battling cancer for the second time shared his frustration when it comes to shortages.

“It becomes frustrating to hear that over and over, but there’s a shortage, and I have to be patient,” he said. “The shortage of blood and platelets has meant not getting my blood levels to where they need to be and delays my next chemo treatment.”

South Texas Blood and Tissue Center said the largest need right now is type O blood. It is offering donors at least 200 rewards store points valued at $20, which can be redeemed for an eGift card and a “Don’t be a Grinch Donate Blood” shirt.

Blood and platelet donations can be made at nine donor rooms. Walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment or find a donor room, call 210-731-5590 or visit SouthTexasBlood.org.