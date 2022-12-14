‘I’m heartbroken’: Ellen DeGeneres, other show members pay tribute to DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

FILE - In this photo released by Warner Bros., talk show host Ellen DeGeneres embraces Stephen "tWitch" Boss during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. Boss, a longtime DJ and co-executive producer on the talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show and former contestant on the dance competition show, So You Can Think You Can Dance has died at the age of 40. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros., File)

Former coworkers, family and friends are mourning the loss of the beloved DJ and dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss after news surfaced of his death on Wednesday.

He’s famously known as the DJ for Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show and has continued his career in the spotlight on multiple other shows as well.

Boss, 40, died by suicide, according to TMZ, which first broke the news of his passing. Boss leaves behind his wife, Allison Holker, and three children.

Ellen DeGeneres shared a statement on social media late Wednesday morning, saying she is “heartbroken” and that Boss was “family.”

“I’m heartbroken. TWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children -- Weslie, Maddox and Zaia,” she said.

One of Boss’ coworkers on the Ellen Show and closest friends, Kalen Allen, shared a tribute on social media to honor his memory.

“God knows, my heart is at a standstill because I have never known a friend like you,” Allen said. “No words, dance, or show can adequately capture just how magnificent your existence was to this world and me.”

Allen said he last spoke to Boss on Friday for their usual check-in. He didn’t offer many details on the conversation, but Allen said he was and remains his number one fan.

“In a world where it was easy to get lost in the shadows, I am grateful that we always saw each other. We were each other’s number one fan and often the light in each other’s darkest hours. I am very sorry that the darkness found a voice this time and became too loud,” Allen said.

Previous Executive Producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Andy Lassner also paid tribute to Boss.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, call 988. It’s a free suicide and crisis lifeline that is available 24/7.

