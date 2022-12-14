Texas Biomedical Research Institute gets national recognition

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Biomedical Research Institute in San Antonio has been recognized by a federal agency as the only prime contractor in Texas.

The designation allows the research institute to work at the federal level to protect against pandemics and bioterrorism.

Fewer than 15 labs nationwide have this federal designation.

As a prime contractor, Texas Biomed is given the opportunity to receive up to $100 million in funding over the next five years.

Funding comes from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority within the US Department of Health and Human Services.

BARDA oversees the development of vaccines, treatments, and diagnostics for public health emergencies such as a pandemic.

Previously, Texas Biomed helped in the development of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.