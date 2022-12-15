Dark chocolates contain heavy metals, Consumer Reports testing reveals

SAN ANTONIO – Dark chocolate may be a healthy indulgence, but Consumer Report’s tests found a dark side -- worrisome levels of toxic heavy metals.

Their tests found concerning levels of cadmium and/or lead in most of the dark chocolate bars tested.

Consumer Reports tested 28 dark chocolate bars.

“For 23 of the bars, eating just an ounce a day would put an adult over a level that CR’s experts and public health authorities say may be harmful,” said Consumer Reports’ Kevin Loria.

Consistent, long-term exposure to even small amounts of heavy metals can lead to a variety of health problems, including kidney damage, hypertension, and reproductive issues. The risks are greater for kids.

“In young children the metals can cause developmental problems, affect brain development, and lead to lower IQ,” Loria said.

In response, several of the manufacturers whose chocolates had higher levels of heavy metals said that heavy metals occur naturally in soil and that they take steps to try to reduce it.

Five of the bars tested were above those levels for both cadmium and lead, according to Consumer Reports. They included:

Theo Organic Pure Dark 70% Cocoa

Theo Organic Extra Dark Pure Dark Chocolate 85% Cocoa

Trader Joe’s The Dark Chocolate Lover’s Chocolate 85% Cacao

Lily’s Extremely Dark Chocolate 85% Cocoa

Green & Black’s Organic Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao

So how can a chocolate lover safely satisfy their sweet tooth? The tests found that cadmium levels tend to increase with higher cacao percentages, so if you’re craving dark chocolate, CR suggests having a 55% rather than an 85% bar.

Also, if you eat dark chocolate every day, you may want to cut back to maybe just a 1-ounce serving a couple times a week instead.

Don’t just assume organic is better. CR’s tests found that organic dark chocolate was just as likely to have concerning levels of heavy metals as other products.