Man killed in apparent road-rage shooting on Southeast Side, police say

Heated argument between drivers led to shooting, according to SAPD

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

Allysa Cole, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – An apparent road-rage shooting on the Southeast Side claimed the life of a man in his 50s, according to San Antonio police. The suspects are still on the run.

Officers were called for a shooting at 4:15 p.m. Thursday at the corner of Goliad Road and Lebanon.

A heated argument broke out between the two drivers in a nearby neighborhood before they pulled over. One of the drivers, a man in his 50s, got out of his vehicle and approached the other driver.

Police said someone in the vehicle that the man approached pulled a gun and shot him.

The man who was shot died at the scene, according to SAPD. His identity hasn’t been released at this time.

Officers are still working to track down the suspects’ vehicle, which took off before they arrived.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

