Canyon Lake Overlook parking, access to dam to remain closed thru Jan. 31

CANYON LAKE, Texas – The temporary closure of Overlook parking at Canyon Lake and access to the dam has been extended for at least another month.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Monday that the closure, originally scheduled from Nov. 7-Dec. 23 for construction, has been extended through Jan. 31, 2023.

The closure is due to movement of heavy construction equipment being used to build enhanced security and parking improvements. A new exit lane is also under construction.

The entire area is closed for pedestrian and vehicle traffic impacting access to the dam near the lake office and Overlook areas. Outdoor enthusiasts can access the top of the dam via North Park Road. Parking is limited to only six vehicles.

“We understand access to the area is important to our visiting public, but we must provide a safe environment for our visitors and in order to ensure their safety we will be restricting access until the work is complete” Canyon Lake Manager, Javier Pérez Ortiz, said in a news release.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to use the Madrone Trail or the John Hancock Trails to exercise and enjoy the beautiful lake scenery. Canyon Lake staff members encourage all visitors to practice leave-no-trace, use designated trash receptacles and always wear a life jacket while boating or anytime in or near the water.

For additional information, you can contact the Canyon Lake Office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 830-964-3341.

