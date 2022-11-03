Canyon Lake overlook park, access to dam will be closed for several weeks

The overlook park at Canyon Lake and access to the dam will be closed for several weeks, starting Monday.

The area will be closed from Nov. 7-Dec. 23 for construction, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

During that time, there won’t be access to the park or dam entrance by the lake office for pedestrians or vehicles.

“We must provide a safe environment for our visitors and in order to ensure their safety we will be restricting access until the work is complete,” Canyon Lake Manager Javier Pérez Ortiz said in a news release.

Park authorities encouraged people to use the Madrone or John Hancock trails in the meantime.

Overlook Park, which is free to visitors, is located at 601 Corps of Engineers Road.

