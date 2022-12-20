Cibolo police warn of dangerous ‘Door Kick Challenge’ trending on Tik Tok

Covered porch and front door of beautiful new home

The Cibolo Police Department issued a warning concerning a current Tik Tok trend called the “Door Kick Challenge” on Tuesday.

The “Door Kick Challenge” encourages people to kick on a door of an unsuspecting resident.

This popular challenge poses safety concerns and legal consequences, according to Cibolo police.

Homeowners who are targets of the door-kicking challenge might assume that someone is breaking into their home, which could cause them to defend their property with violence, police said.

CPD also highlighted community members with special needs, seniors, and military veterans with PTSD residing, who could experience trauma or severe anxiety from those incidents.

The Cibolo Police Department is asking parents to speak to their children about not participating in the challenge and encourages homeowners to report instances of this activity.