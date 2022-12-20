41º

Cibolo police warn of dangerous ‘Door Kick Challenge’ trending on Tik Tok

Challenge poses safety concerns, police say

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

The Cibolo Police Department issued a warning concerning a current Tik Tok trend called the “Door Kick Challenge” on Tuesday.

The “Door Kick Challenge” encourages people to kick on a door of an unsuspecting resident.

This popular challenge poses safety concerns and legal consequences, according to Cibolo police.

Homeowners who are targets of the door-kicking challenge might assume that someone is breaking into their home, which could cause them to defend their property with violence, police said.

CPD also highlighted community members with special needs, seniors, and military veterans with PTSD residing, who could experience trauma or severe anxiety from those incidents.

The Cibolo Police Department is asking parents to speak to their children about not participating in the challenge and encourages homeowners to report instances of this activity.

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

