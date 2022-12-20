La Panadería tops Yelp’s list of best spots to get hot chocolate in Texas

San Antonio’s La Panadería made Yelp’s Top 25 Best Places to Get Hot Chocolate list.

This is the cafe’s second year making the coveted listing.

The directory was made from Yelp data, including reviews that mentioned the words “hot chocolate” and ratings.

Brothers José and David Cáceres opened La Panadería in 2014.

They have since expanded to three restaurants at 8305 Broadway on the North Side, 301 E. Houston St. downtown, and 17030 Fiesta Texas Drive near La Cantera.

La Panadería was not the only local business to make the list. I Love Churros came in second and Tlahco Mexican Kitchen came in fifth.