Police searching for man who pistol-whipped ex, forced her to withdraw cash from ATM

Woman’s children were present during incident, police say

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – San Antonio police are searching for a man who they say broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home, then pistol-whipped her and forced her to withdraw money from an ATM.

The incident happened after 6 a.m. Tuesday, and police say the woman’s two young children witnessed some of it.

Officers first became aware of the situation after getting a call from a security guard who the woman had flagged down for help in the 900 block of Morey Peak.

When police arrived, she told them the incident began at her home, an apartment in the 17100 block of Parliament Road.

Police say the woman told them her ex-boyfriend forced his way into her apartment through a sliding glass door and pistol-whipped her

She says he then forced her to drive to a nearby 7-11, at Blanco Road and West Avenue, and withdraw money from the store’s ATM.

Police say her two children were in the van with her when this happened.

The suspect ran off, apparently after getting the cash.

Later, officers went to the store looking for surveillance video of the crime.

Investigators also searched the woman’s van and apartment for evidence.

The woman was checked out by paramedics at the scene but did not require hospitalization.

Although police did not find the suspect, they say they do know his name.

He is expected to face charges that include burglary, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and possibly kidnapping.

