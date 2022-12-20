San Antonio community, nonprofit bring holiday cheer to families battling cancer

Thanks to the San Antonio community, dozens of local families who have loved ones dealing with cancer will have gifts under their trees this holiday.

SAN ANTONIO – Thanks to the San Antonio community, dozens of local families who have loved ones dealing with cancer will have gifts under their trees this holiday.

Nonprofit Big Love Cancer Care held its Big Love Holiday Shop over the weekend. Many community members donated new gifts to the group to make the event possible.

The event provided families with a personalized shopping experience, so they could pick the gifts they wanted for their family members.

Big Love Cancer Care specifically helps families who have loved ones dealing with cancer. When caring for someone with cancer, caregivers are often left with little time or money because of appointments and medical bills.

Jenna Hudspeth, director of Big Love Cancer Care, said that’s why the Big Love Holiday Shop is so special.

“This is an event where these parents can come, and everything is free of charge. It’s set up specifically with them in mind. They can shop for every single one of their children, not just their child who has cancer but also their siblings.”

“We have it in a controlled environment, and we want to make it as accommodating as possible for them,” added Hudspeth.

Hudspeth told KSAT the event helped 45 families pick holiday gifts.

“When your child has cancer, you’re robbed of so many choices and so much control, and we want to give that. We want to give that control back to these parents to pick out exactly what you want to give your child this Christmas,” she said.

Hudspeth also told KSAT that 150 gifts were left after the event, and they’ll go to good use. Big Love Cancer Care will donate them to families who have loved ones in the hospital and couldn’t attend this weekend’s event.