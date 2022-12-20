These San Antonio restaurants, bars and parks are celebrating New Year’s Eve with fancy parties, dinners and fireworks

SAN ANTONIO – Several places around San Antonio are planning on starting the new year off with a bang — and that’s not just because of the fireworks.

Restaurants, bars and theme parks like SeaWorld San Antonio and Six Flags Fiesta Texas have announced that they will host parties, dinners and fireworks on New Year’s Eve, which lands on a Saturday.

Some of the events come with hefty price tags — one package is $100,000 for 24 people — but others are $50 or below or free. And places are encouraging people to buy their tickets or book their reservations now, and spots may fill up fast.

Here are some options for New Year’s Eve fun around San Antonio:

Carriqui: The Pearl restaurant will have its New Year’s Eve 1970′s Themed House Party on Dec. 31, from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. The house party includes musical performances by Buttercup and DJ Steven Lee Moya, appetizer stations, a champagne toast at midnight and breakfast tacos as a parting gift. Tickets are $25 each. For more information, click here.

Celebrate SA: The city’s official New Year’s Eve celebration will take place on South Alamo Street between Market Street and César E Chávez Boulevard with live music and a fireworks show at midnight. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and is free to the public.

Chart House at the Tower of the Americas: The New Year’s Eve celebration will start at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. The event is $250 and includes a five-course meal and music from DJ XK. Click here for more information.

The Good Kind: The Southtown restaurant will have a party on New Year’s Eve, starting at 9 p.m. The party includes a cocktail and swag bag. Tickets are $20. For more information, click here.

Hotel Emma: The Pearl hotel will host a party, beginning at 8 p.m., with musical guest Henry Brun. The event is free for hotel guests but $50 for the public. Valet parking is included at no additional cost. For more information, click here.

Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa: The Springhouse Café will serve a buffet dinner between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The holiday buffet is $32 for adults or $45 for a bottomless champagne option. Children between the ages of 5 and 12 will pay their age and children 4 years and younger are free. Call 210-767-7999 to make a reservation.

The Moon’s Daughters: The restaurant and bar, which is atop the Thompson San Antonio-Riverwalk, will have a “Celestial Ball” with DJ JAX. Table packages range from $300 to $100,000. The $100,000 ticket can be shared between 24 people and includes a future three-night stay at a Hilton hotel. For more information on tickets, click here.

SeaWorld San Antonio: The theme park will show fireworks on New Year’s Eve. The event starts at 9 p.m. To purchase a ticket, click here.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas: A firework display will start at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31. For more information, click here.

